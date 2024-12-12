A.J. White Becomes Franchise's Games Played Leader in 6-4 Win over Tulsa

December 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (12-9-1-0, 25pts) defeated the Tulsa Oilers (12-8-1-0, 24pts) Wednesday night by a final score of 6-4 in front of 5,235 fans at the Idaho Central Arena, the 44th consecutive regular season sell-out. Idaho and Tulsa will meet Friday and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho and Tulsa were all square at 2-2 through 20 minutes of play. Michael Farren scored on a breakaway 28 seconds into the game, but the Steelheads would grab a pair of goals in a span of 3:36 to capture a 2-1 lead. Matt Register (2nd) tied the game at 13:35 as Jade Miller from inside the left point sent a wrist shot to the net deflected by Register. Then at 17:11 C.J. Walker (5th) gave Idaho the lead with a shot a few feet above the crease after Hank Crone spun the puck to the high slot from the right corner. Alec Butcher would tie the score at 2-2 with 73 seconds left in the period with a tip in front of the cage after a slap shot from the left point. Shots favored Idaho 19-11.

In the second period each team scored twice with the score even at 4-4 through 40 minutes of play. Idaho converted on their lone power-play of the stanza as Patrick Kudla (2nd) snapped a shot towards the cage from the right circle and would locate his rebound making it 3-2. Just 2:24 later Mike McKee tied the game for the Oilers and then at 9:36 Austin Albrecht gave Tulsa a 4-3 advantage. With 6:54 remaining in the period A.J. White (4th) re-directed the puck into the net in the right circle after Brendan Hoffmann sent the puck there the right boards.

Idaho was able to kill off a five-minute major early into the third period and 39 seconds later Ty Pelton-Byce (12th) gave Idaho their third lead of the night at 7:44 of the frame. Crone started the play with a feed out to the blue line and then Trevor Zins sent a shot to the net tipped by Pelton-Byce in the high slot making it 5-4. Just 62 seconds later Reece Harsch (1st) would extend the lead to two goals on a shot from the point to secure the 6-4 win.

Bryan Thomson made 34 saves on 38 shots in the win while Vyacheslav Buteyets made 36 saves on 42 shots.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) A.J. White (IDH, 1-0-1, 3 shots)

2) Reece Harsch (IDH, 1-1-2, +2, 3 shots)

3) Matt Register (IDH, 1-1-2, +3)

GAME NOTES

Idaho went 1-for-3 on the power-play while Tulsa went 0-for-3.

Idaho outshot Tulsa 42-38 They have now recorded 40 or more shots in five of their last six games.

Lynden McCallum (INJ), Demetrios Koumontzis (IR), and Slava Demin (IR) did not dress for Idaho.

A.J. White played in his 437th game as a Steelhead becoming the club's all-time games played leader passing Marty Flichel He has three goals in his last six games.

Reece Harsch (1-1-2), Matt Register (1-1-2), and Hank Crone (0-3-3) all finished with multi-point games as 12 skaters recorded a point and six different skaters scored.

Bryan Thomson has made 30 or more saves in 7 of 10 games this season.

Idaho has won three straight games on home ice for the second time this season.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.