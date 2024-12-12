Steelheads Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game this Saturday
December 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - For almost three decades, the Idaho Steelheads Annual Teddy Bear Toss for Tots has been an integral part of supplying toys for our local Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, benefitting kids living right here in the Treasure Valley.
Teddy Bear sales start at 11 a.m. on the Grove Plaza with puck-drop at 7:10 p.m.
Over that time, the Teddy Bear Toss for Tots has garnered over 100,000 toys and over $50,000 in cash donations.
With over 17,000 children on the Treasure Valley USMC's wish list this Christmas season, our goal is to cover the ice with at least 10,000 stuffed animals and match that with at least $10,000 in cash donations.
This Saturday, Dec. 14, bring a new, stuffed, unbreakable toy to the Steelheads game or purchase one on the Grove Plaza or on the concourse from the Steelheads Booster Club. After the first home goal of the game, you may toss your stuffed animal on the ice!
