Nailers Teddy Bear Toss Sets New Team Record
December 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
The Wheeling Nailers have been spreading lots of holiday cheer over the past few weeks. The players have participated in a variety of events throughout the community, and game nights have been filled with activities to get fans ready for the holiday season.
One of the team's most impactful events during the holidays is the annual Teddy Bear Toss, which took place this season on November 30th. Each year, fans bring stuffed animals to throw onto the ice following the first goal, and the bears are collected and donated to the Salvation Army.
"The Teddy Bear Toss is one of our most magical games of the year," said Nailers C.O.O. John Davis. "It warms our hearts to see the kindness and generosity of our fans, as they bring in armfuls of stuffed animals, knowing they will brighten someone's day and put a smile on their face. The community has always been a foundation of what has made us successful. Any time we can lend our team and resources into giving back is a priority for us."
The stuffed animals took flight quickly this season, thanks to Kyle Jackson's goal just 4:12 into the game. They also came flying in record numbers. 2,327 stuffed animals were thrown onto the ice this year, which is the highest total ever at a Wheeling Nailers game.
"On behalf of The Salvation Army of Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler Counties in West Virginia our hearts are overjoyed by the tremendous outpouring of our community through the Nailers Annual Teddy Bear Toss," said Lieutenant John Lawrence of the Salvation Army. "With the 2,327 stuffed animals which were donated, we will be able to give each of the nearly 600 angle tree children and nearly 500 nursing home patients in our area something special to smile about this Christmas."
The Nailers would also like to thank all of the local businesses who participated in this year's Small Business Holiday Village. An additional thanks goes out to all those who invited the team to participate in their events, such as parades, tree lightings, Symphony on Ice, Operation Toy Lift, the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive, and more.
Wheeling Nailers Teddy Bear Toss
