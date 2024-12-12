Oilers Fall in Series Opener to Steelheads
December 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 6-4 to the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday night.
Michael Farren scored on the opening shot of the game, roofing a breakaway chance 28 seconds into the action. Matt Register scored against his former club, tipping a shot from beneath the dots 13:35 into the period, with C.J. Walker extending Idaho's lead 17:11 in. Alec Butcher leveled the game 2-2 through the opening period, tipping an Olivier Dame-Malka shot past Bryan Thomson at the 18:47 mark.
Patrick Kudla put Idaho up for the second time in the contest 3:19 into the middle frame. Mike McKee answered with his second of the season 2:24 later, set up by Solag Bakich and Ruslan Gazizov. Austin Albrecht notched his sixth of the season, 24 seconds before the midway mark of the contest, putting Tulsa up 4-3. A.J. White tied the game 4-4 3:30 later in his franchise-leading 437th game.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored the eventual game-winning goal 39 seconds after the Steelheads killed off a five-minute major penalty 7:44 into the final frame. Reece Harsch closed the score 6-4 1:02 later.
The Oilers and Steelheads battle again Friday, Dec. 13 at 8:10 p.m. CT at Idaho Central Arena.
