Oilers Fall in Series Opener to Steelheads

December 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 6-4 to the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday night.

Michael Farren scored on the opening shot of the game, roofing a breakaway chance 28 seconds into the action. Matt Register scored against his former club, tipping a shot from beneath the dots 13:35 into the period, with C.J. Walker extending Idaho's lead 17:11 in. Alec Butcher leveled the game 2-2 through the opening period, tipping an Olivier Dame-Malka shot past Bryan Thomson at the 18:47 mark.

Patrick Kudla put Idaho up for the second time in the contest 3:19 into the middle frame. Mike McKee answered with his second of the season 2:24 later, set up by Solag Bakich and Ruslan Gazizov. Austin Albrecht notched his sixth of the season, 24 seconds before the midway mark of the contest, putting Tulsa up 4-3. A.J. White tied the game 4-4 3:30 later in his franchise-leading 437th game.

Ty Pelton-Byce scored the eventual game-winning goal 39 seconds after the Steelheads killed off a five-minute major penalty 7:44 into the final frame. Reece Harsch closed the score 6-4 1:02 later.

The Oilers and Steelheads battle again Friday, Dec. 13 at 8:10 p.m. CT at Idaho Central Arena.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.