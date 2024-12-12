Wichita Begins Five-Game Road Trip Tonight at Rapid City

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a five-game road trip tonight at 8:05 p.m. with its first visit to the Black Hills to face Rapid City.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. All-time, Wichita is 62-58-14 against Rapid City and 23-33-8 on the road against the Rush. The Thunder leads the season-series 3-0-0, winning a three-game set at the beginning of November at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Tonight is the first of six-straight in the season-series between the two teams in South Dakota. Wichita will make one more trip to the Black Hills in March.

Wichita heads on the road tonight for the first time since November 17. The Thunder are 2-4-0 on the road this season and are looking to snap a three-game road losing skid.

The Thunder played just one game last week, winning on Thursday against Allen. The Rush lost three-straight last weekend in South Carolina and are winless in their last five.

Wichita sits in a tie for fourth place with 23 points. Rapid City is in seventh place with 14 points.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is tied for 10th in the league with 22 points...Joe Carroll has seven points in his last seven games...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for first among blueliners with two game-winning goals... Wichita is 3-1 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 8-3-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 4-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 8-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

RUSH NOTES - Ryan Wagner is seventh with 76 shots...Brady Pouteau is second with two shorthanded assists...Deni Goure is tied for first with two shootout goals...Connor Mylymok is tied for third among rookies with three majors...Rapid City averages just 9.71 penalty minutes per game...Rapid City is being outscored 35-27 at home...Rapid City has only scored first four times, which is the lowest in the league and is 2-1-1 when scoring first...

