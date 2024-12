ECHL Transactions - December 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 12, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Kyle Pow, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Reading:

Jason Horvath, D (from Maine)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Tyler Brennan, G assigned from Utica by New Jersey

delete Brandon Kasel, G released as emergency backup goalie

Allen:

add Harrison Blaisdell, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Hudson Wilson, D loaned to Tucson

Atlanta:

add Trevor Thurston, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Trevor Thurston, D traded to Maine

Bloomington:

add Danny Katic, F assigned by Chicago Wolves

delete Danny Katic, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Samuel Hlavaj, G assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

add Keanan Stewart, F activated from reserve

delete William Rousseau, G placed on reserve

delete Connor Federkow, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Hakon Nilsen, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

delete Charlie Wright, D recalled by Coachella Valley

Orlando:

delete Tyson Feist, D recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

add Maurizio Colella, F returned from bereavement

add Matt Radomsky, G activated from reserve

delete Christian Propp, G placed on reserve

delete Braeden Tuck, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add C.J. Hayes, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete C.J. Hayes, F traded to Toledo

Trois-Rivières:

add Hunter Jones, G assigned by Laval 12/9 (p.m.)

delete Hunter Jones, G recalled by Laval 12/9 (a.m.)

Utah:

add Brayden Nicholetts, F signed contract

add Keaton Mastrodonato, F assigned by Colorado Eagles

add James Shearer, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Derek Daschke, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Reed Lebster, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Brayden Nicholetts, F placed on reserve

delete Tyson Upper, F placed on reserve

delete Dilan Savenkov, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Adam Berg, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

