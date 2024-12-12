Vancouver Assigns Goaltender Ty Young to Kalamazoo

December 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that rookie goaltender Ty Young has been assigned to Kalamazoo by Vancouver (NHL).

Young, 20, posted a 3-2-0-0 record in five games for Abbotsford (AHL) with a 2.41 goals against average and .915 save percentage.

The Coaldale, AB native has appeared in 2 games for the K-Wings this season, earning a 1-1-0-0 record with a 1.01 goals against average and .974 save percentage.

The netminder was drafted by the Canucks in the Fifth-Round (No. 144 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and made his professional debut with Kalamazoo on Oct. 27 in a 3-1 win over Cincinnati.

Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday against the Indy Fuel at 7:00 p.m. at Fishers Event Center.

