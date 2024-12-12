Grizzlies Gameday: Grizz First Game in Pacific Time Zone Since 2015

December 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies (5-13-2, 12 points, .300 point %) @ Tahoe Knight Monsters (12-6-1-1, 26 points, .650 point %)

Date: December 12, 2024 Venue : Tahoe Blue Event Center Game Time: 8:00 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12611256-2024-utah-grizzlies-vs-tahoe-knight-monsters?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: December 18, 2024 - Tahoe @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Thursday's Matchup

It's the opener of a three-game road trip for the Grizzlies as they are in Tahoe for the first time ever. Utah split a two-game series vs Tahoe in November, winning 6-4 on November 9th and falling 6-2 on November 10th. The Grizz are 2-1-2 in one goal games.

Briley Wood has 3 goals in his last 2 games, all of them on power plays. Wood has 5 points (4g, 1a) in his last 5 games. Wood has a point in 4 of his last 5 games. Andrew Nielsen has 3 assists in 3 games with Utah. Cole Fonstad has 3 assists in 3 games for Utah. Adam Scheel leads the league in minutes (950) and saves (485). Gianni Fairbrother is tied for 2nd among league defensemen with 6 goals.

Games vs Tahoe in December

December 12, 2024 - Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm. Tahoe Blue Event Center.

December 14, 2024 - Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm. Tahoe Blue Event Center.

December 15, 2024 - Utah at Tahoe. 4:00 pm. Tahoe Blue Event Center.

December 18, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Bud Light Wednesday.

December 20, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

December 21, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Teddy Bear Toss, Ugly Sweater Night.

Utah split a 2-game series vs Tahoe in November, winning 6-4 on Nov. 9 and losing 6-2 on Nov. 10. Dylan Fitze has 2 goals and 2 assists vs Tahoe.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Grizzlies Trivia: Rare Pacific Time Zone Game for Utah

The Grizzlies are playing a game in the pacific time zone for the first time since they faced the Ontario Reign on May 4, 2015 in game 2 of the second round of the playoffs. Ontario won that night 6-2 and the Reign eventually won the best of seven series 4 games to 1. The Grizzlies last victory in the pacific time zone was an 8-3 score at Bakersfield on March 13, 2015. Brenden Walker had 2 goals and 3 assists and Jacob Johnston had 2 goals and 1 assist to lead Utah to the win.

Recent Transactions

December 12 - Grizzlies sign forward Brayden Nicholetts.

December 12 - Grizzlies released defenseman Kyle Pow.

December 12 - Forward Keaton Mastrodonato reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL). Mastrodonato played in 13 games with Colorado. He had 1 assist for Utah in the 2024-25 season opener at Idaho on October 18.

December 9 - Goaltender Adam Scheel was recalled by Colorado (AHL).

December 8 - Grizzlies released defenseman Sam Lofquist.

December 6 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Sam Lofquist.

December 3 - Forward Cole Fonstad was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

December 2 - Grizzlies acquire Andrew Nielsen in a trade with the Worcester Railers in exchange for forward Reed Morison.

December 1 - Goaltender Jake Barczewski reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL). The Grizzlies released defenseman Cody Corbett.

November 29 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Dilan Savenkov. Savenkov played with Trois-Rivieres, Cincinnati, Orlando and Reading last season. Savenkov is 23 years old, and he is from Estonia.

November 29 - Grizzlies release Chase Hartje. Hartje appeared in 8 games with Utah and had 1 assist.

November 27 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Cody Corbett.

November 26 - Grizzlies released forward Nick Pastorious.

Tahoe Knight Monsters

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are in their first season as a franchise. They have a record of 12-6-1-1. They have been a strong team at home (6-3-1-1) as well as being a good road team (6-3). The Knight Monsters have won 4 straight games and are 7-3 in their last 10. Tahoe is led by Simon Pinard, who is tied for 12th in the league with 21 points (12 goals, 9 assists). Sloan Stanick has 19 points (8g, 11a) in 18 games. Stanick leads all league rookies with 6 power play assists and 8 power play points. Bear Hughes is averaging more than a point per game with 17 points (5g, 12a) in 15 games. Tahoe is 10-3-1 when scoring first. The Knight Monsters have been a strong third period club as they have outscored opponents 29 to 19. Tahoe is 5th in the league in goals per game (3.70).

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 3-0 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 2-1 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 4-2-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is 2-1-2 in one goal games. Utah is 3-2-2 when scoring first. 24 of their 53 goals this season have come in the second period(s). Believe it or not the -10 goal differential in the second period (24-34) is the Grizzlies best period this season. Utah has 3 power play goals in their last 2 games.

Grizzlies Looking for a Win

The Grizzlies 10 game losing streak is the longest in team history since they lost 12 straight games from March 2-31, 2008. They had 1 other 10 game losing streak, which came in the 2006-07 season.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (16): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Brayden Nicholetts, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (8): Derek Daschke, Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Kade Jensen, Andrew Nielsen, Dilan Savenkov, James Shearer, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 5-13-2

Home record: 2-7-1

Road record : 3-6-1

Win percentage : .300

Standings Points : 12

Last 10 : 0-9-1

Goals per game : 2.65 (17th) Goals for : 53

Goals against per game : 4.40 (29th) Goals Against : 88

Shots per game : 30.75 (12th)

Shots against per game : 34.85 (28th)

Power Play : 10 for 64 - 15.6 % (22nd)

Penalty Kill : 30 for 54 - 55.6 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 232. 11.60 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 1.

Record When Scoring First: 3-2-2.

Opposition Scores First : 2-11.

Record in One Goal Games : 2-1-2

Games Decided Past Regulation : 2-0-2

Team Leaders

Goals : Gianni Fairbrother/Briley Wood (6)

Assists : Derek Daschke/Cole Gallant (12)

Points : Derek Daschke (15)

Plus/Minus : Daschke (+3)

PIM : Kyle Pow (27)

Power Play Points : Daschke (5)

Power Play Goals : Briley Wood (3)

Power Play Assists : Daschke (4)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner (64)

Shooting Percentage : Briley Wood (14.6 %) - Minimum 30 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Cameron Buhl/Derek Daschke/Gianni Fairbrother/Kade Jensen (1)

Wins : Adam Scheel (5)

Save %: Scheel (.885)

Goals Against Average : Scheel (3.98)

Streaks

Goals: Briley Wood (2)

Assists: Derek Daschke (5) Cole Fonstad (2) Cade Neilson, Andrew Nielsen (1)

Points (2 or more): Daschke (5) - Daschke has missed 7 straight games due to injury. Fonstad, Wood (2)

Grizzlies 2024-2025 Games by opponents

Allen Americans - 9 games (5 home, 4 away).

Bloomington Bison - 3 games (3 Away)

Cincinnati Cyclones - 1 game (1 Away)

Idaho Steelheads - 9 games (6 home, 3 away).

Indy Fuel - 3 games (3 Home).

Kansas City Mavericks - 10 games (5 home, 5 away)

Rapid City Rush - 10 games (5 home, 5 away)

Tahoe Knight Monsters - 10 games (7 home, 3 away)

Tulsa Oilers - 8 games (2 home, 6 away)

Wichita Thunder - 9 games (3 home, 6 away).

