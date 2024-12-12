Rush Game Notes: December 12, 2024 vs. Wichita Thunder

December 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, begins a three-in-three with the Wichita Thunder on home ice. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Thursday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Simon Boyko scored the Rush's lone goal in an 8-1 loss at South Carolina last Sunday, the most lopsided result of the season and a rare lopsided defeat for Rapid City. The first period was highly defensive, with the Stingrays finally breaking through in the final two minutes of the period to open the scoring. From there, the floodgates opened, and South Carolina quickly widened its lead in the second period. Christian Propp took the loss in goal for the Rush.

CHRISTMASTIME AT THE MONUMENT

This three-in-three between Rapid City and Wichita is the only home series the Rush plays in December. With it being the final homestand before Christmas, the Rush is getting in the holiday spirit. Saturday's game is Teddy Bear Toss and Peanuts Night with an appearance from Santa on the concourse.

NEXT MAN UP

When the Rush began its last home series against Allen on November 27, the club had Joni Jurmo, Charles Martin, and Trevor Janicke in its lineup. All three were called up by Calgary in the span of a week. With the Rush still without their services, the team has had to dig deep and use its depth. Rapid City traded for Wheeling Nailers forward Dustin Manz before its series at South Carolina. Manz makes his home debut tonight.

BACK ON MOUNTAIN TIME

After its only eastern trip of the season, the Rush begins a stretch of 14 consecutive games in the Mountain Time Zone, which will last through January 12 vs. Tahoe.

BRINGING THE THUNDER

The Rush enjoyed great success against Wichita last season. Rapid City went 8-2 against the Thunder, including two consecutive sweeps on home ice. Three of those games went to overtime, with the Rush winning all of them.

The Rapid City Rush welcomes in the Wichita Thunder for a three-game series on December 12, 13, and 14! Saturday, December 14th is Teddy Bear Toss and Peanuts Night. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.