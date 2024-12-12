Rush Hires Chad Costello as Associate Coach

December 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday the hiring of Chad Costello as the team's Associate Coach.

Costello's appointment to the Rush coaching staff comes in the aftermath of last Friday's announcement regarding Head Coach and General Manager Scott Burt taking a medical leave of absence.

The 38-year-old most recently served as Head Coach and General Manager with the Allen Americans. In two seasons with Allen (2022-23 and 2023-24), Costello racked up 70 regular season wins and qualified for the playoffs in both campaigns while developing players such as ECHL MVP Hank Crone.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Scott Burt and his family throughout this difficult time," said Costello. "With that being said, I am thrilled to join the Rush and compete with this group that he and Peter Drikos put together. We have some challenges to get to where we want to be, but I am very confident this group can do it. Helping Peter take care of Burtie's team and the players so he can concentrate on his health is an opportunity I will take very seriously. I am thankful for Spire Sports + Entertainment and Burtie for thinking of me and I am excited to get started."

Costello entered into coaching immediately following a successful playing career, most of which came in the ECHL. The Johnston, Iowa native hoisted back-to-back Kelly Cups with the Americans in 2015 and 2016, recorded three consecutive 100-point seasons from 2014-17 and his number 13 was retired by Allen on March 23, 2024.

"I have known Chad for a while and coached against him, both as a player and a fellow coach," said Rush Head Coach and General Manager Scott Burt. "He brings a lot of experience and knowledge of not only our league, but the pro game. We were pleased to not only have him available during our coaching search, but for him to want to come to Rapid City, work with Peter and work with our group."

With Burt having stepped back to prioritize his health, Costello will work in tandem alongside Assistant Coach Peter Drikos. This season will mark Costello's third in coaching after logging 13 as a player, and his first with the Rush organization.

"We are really excited to get Chad up here to Rapid City and for him to start working with our staff," said Rush President Jared Reid. "Chad played in this league at a very high level for a long time and has seamlessly stepped into coaching over the last two years. We are looking forward to having Peter and Chad work together and steer the ship this season."

Costello, along with Drikos, will be behind the bench starting with the Rush's three-game series against Wichita, which starts on Thursday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

ECHL Stories from December 12, 2024

