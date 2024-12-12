Glads Deal Defenseman Trevor Thurston to Maine
December 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has traded defenseman Trevor Thurston to the Maine Mariners, in exchange for future considerations.
Thurston, 22, suited up in two games with the Gladiators, recording a +1 rating. In addition, Thurston has played five games played with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls this season, where he posted three points (1g, 2a).
The Delta, British Columbia native debuted in the ECHL last season, skating in 33 combined games with the Reading Royals, Tulsa Oilers, and Orlando Solar Bears.
Before starting his professional career, Thurston played 155 major junior games across five seasons in the Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2018 to 2023, recording 48 points (22g, 26a).
The Gladiators return to action tomorrow night, as the club battles the Jacksonville Icemen for Teddy Bear Toss at Gas South Arena. Get your tickets!
