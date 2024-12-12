Charlie Wright Called up to Coachella Valley Firebirds

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announce that defenseman Charlie Wright has been recalled by the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League. Wright, 21, has made an immediate impact in his first professional season, showcasing his poise and defensive reliability.

The 6'1", 185-pound blueliner from Olds, Alberta, has been a standout for the Mavericks this season. Through 23 games, Wright has recorded 3 goals and 9 assists for 12 points, along with a +13 rating. His ability to move the puck efficiently and his defensive skills have quickly made him an invaluable piece of the Mavericks' lineup, including spending time on the second power-play unit, as well as the penalty kill.

Wright joined the Mavericks following a strong junior career with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League. Over 256 career WHL games, Wright notched an impressive 103 points and +43 rating, further cementing his role as a reliable two-way defenseman. His outstanding performance last season earned him a spot on the WHL East Second All-Star Team. Known for his leadership and steady presence, Wright also played a pivotal role in Saskatoon's playoff success.

This marks Wright's first call-up to the Firebirds and a well-deserved opportunity to test his skills at the AHL level. Wright skated in both preseason games for the Firebirds at Cable Dahmer Arena on October 4th and 5th.

