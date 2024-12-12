Cody Sylvester Breaks Tie with 28.8 Seconds Left as Gladiators Win 4-3 over Stingrays

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (8-11-3-1) defeated the South Carolina Stingrays (16-5-1-0) by a final score of 4-3 on Wednesday night, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Ethan Haider started in goal for Atlanta, while Seth Eisele got the nod in between the pipes for South Carolina.

Justin Nachbauer (3rd) scored 1:44 into the game for the Stingrays, as he tipped home a feed to the front of the net from line mate Jamie Engelbert.

At 15:01, the Gladiators would tie the game, as Patriks Marcinkevics (2nd) one-timed a cross ice feed from Anthony Firriolo into the net.

4:14 later, Randy Hernandez (4th) slammed home a rebound after a Blake Murray slapshot from out-high. Hernandez snuck the puck through the short side past Eisele.

In the second period, the Stingrays would waste no time tying up the score. Austin Magera (4th) one-timed a puck past Ethan Haider, after a sweet set-up from Tyler Weiss.

Come the third, with the game tied 2-2, it would be the Gladiators who struck early, as Blake Murray (3rd) earned his third point of the evening, slapping in a pass from Randy Hernandez from the high slot 23 seconds into the period.

Just before the mid-way mark of the third period, Stingray forward Alexander Suzdalev (7th) broke in on a breakaway, and beat Ethan Haider low to tie the game.

With under 30 seconds to go in regulation time, Cody Sylvester (6th) scored for the Gladiators, tapping in a backdoor feed from the club's Captain, Eric Neiley.

Ethan Haider made 26 saves on 29 shots in the win for the Glads, while Seth Eisele stopped 23 out of 27 for the Stingrays.

