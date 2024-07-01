Stingers Take Down Larks 5-4

WILLMAR, MN - It was a windy night at Bill Taunton Stadium, and the Willmar Stingers pulled out another win, this time 5-4 over the Bismarck Larks.

The Larks got on the board for two in the top half of the 1st, but that wouldn't last for long.

Andrew Sojka (CSUN) took the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the inning, and put it over the right field fence for his league-leading 12th home run of the season, and is now just one home run shy from tying the Northwoods League Career record set at 30.

Willmar tied the game up at two in the first and then took the lead in the 2nd on a Sojka sacrifice fly.

After Bismarck tied it back up at three, Willmar put up two in the 5th thanks to some havoc on the basepaths, and made it 5-3 Stingers.

That is all the lead the bullpen would need as Will Eldridge (Indiana Wesleyan), Matthew Kitzman (Bradley) and Brett Barfield (Georgia Tech) combined for 6 innings, allowing just one run.

Eldridge was first and earned Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game honors, going three innings, allowing just one hit and striking out six.

Kitzman pitched the 7th and after loading up the bases with nobody out, struck out three straight Larks, ending the threat.

Barfield pitched a two inning save and Willmar earned their fourth win of the season over Bismarck.

Tomorrow night Larks and Stingers meet up again at Bill Taunton Stadium for the final game of the first half, with first pitch at 6:35 pm.

