MoonDogs Fall to Loggers in Game 1 of the Series

July 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The MoonDogs were unable to chop down the Loggers tonight, losing 10-8.

McGee (Minnesota State University- Mankato) would get the start on the mound tonight for the MoonDogs. McGee would record 2 innings pitched, 49 pitches, and 1 strikeout.

The MoonDogs would start to get rolling in the first inning, where bases would be loaded, and Brody Delamielleure (Florida State University) would be sent home, due to a walk.

The Loggers would strike back and score 3 in the bottom of the first, making the score 3-1, Loggers.

The MoonDogs would bring home 2 more runs in the top of the third. Casey Sorg (Bellarmine University) would have an RBI double, which would allow Gabe Miranda (Texas Christian University) and Matthew Fleischhacker (Minnesota State University- Mankato) to touch home plate! This would make the MoonDogs inch closer to tying up the game! 4-3, Loggers.

Peter Michael (Northwestern University) would take over on the bump for the MoonDogs and show up for 4 innings of work! He would throw 79 pitches, and have 10 strikeouts!

Jackson Waller (University of Nevada Reno) would hit a double to have him reach base, then score on a Delamielleure putout.

The Loggers would add to their score by 2, 6-4, Loggers

The fifth and sixth innings would remain scoreless for both teams.

The seventh would give the MoonDogs another chance to catch the Loggers as they bring in another 2 runs! Fleischhacker would hit a single, which would bring in Coleman Mizell (Alabama) on his second game of the season! Miranda would add the 2nd run to the score due to a Josh Alexander (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) putout. We are tied at 6's.

Bryan Garrett (Sac City) would come onto the pile and record just 9 pitches.

Relief arm Tyler Vargas (Sac City) would take over and record 1 inning pitched 19 pitches, and 2 strikeouts!

The Loggers would bring in 4 runs, and end their scoring for the game, 10-6 Loggers.

The MoonDogs would score again in the eighth and ninth innings, the runs would come in due to a Mizell double to bring home Ben Robichaux (University of Louisiana at Lafayette), and Sorg coming in due to an error in the ninth!

Dylan Waite (University of Hawaii) would finish out the night on the mound and record 1 inning pitched 16 pitches and 3 strikeouts!

