Rockford Rivets Fall to Traverse City Pit Spitters 1-6
July 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - In a hard-fought game at Turtle Creek Stadium, the Rockford Rivets suffered a defeat against the Traverse City Pit Spitters with a final score of 1-6. The Rivets' lone run came courtesy of Lucas Spence, who delivered an RBI during the game. Pitchers Zach Longshore and Jake Cothran showcased their skills on the mound, contributing to the team's efforts throughout the evening.
Looking ahead, the Rockford Rivets will return to Turtle Creek Stadium for their next game. The upcoming matchup is scheduled for 6:05 PM and will be broadcast live on NWL+. Fans are encouraged to come out and support the Rivets as they aim to bounce back from tonight's loss.
