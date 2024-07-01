Cushing, Rasmussen Shine, Rochester Wins 2-1
July 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Honkers put themselves back into the win column on Monday with a 2-1 win over Thunder Bay.
After a game last night that saw 29 combined runs, pitching was the story in game three of a four-game set. Cade Cushing tossed 6.2 stellar innings of one-run ball while striking out nine.
He ran into trouble in the fifth when he gave up his one run but escaped a bases-loaded situation by inducing an inning-ending groundout from Cole Ketzner.
He was relieved by AJ Rasmussen who went the final 2.1 innings and faced the minimum. Despite striking out just one, he made up for it by inducing soft contact.
Dom Rodriguez went 3/5 and drove in Paul Schoenfeld to add to a 1-0 lead in the fifth. Rochester scored in the third thanks to Luca Dipalo's RBI single.
Rochester will have one more game in Thunder Bay before starting the second half at Mayo Field on Wednesday.
