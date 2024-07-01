Rockers Round out Road Trip against the Battle Jacks

July 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Battle Creek, Mich. - The Green Bay Rockers (13-21) visit the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (18-16) tonight at 5:35 p.m. at MCCU Field. Green Bay sets out to rebound from an 0-2 trip to Royal Oak, while Battle Creek is trying to start a win streak after winning its last game at Traverse City.

In the Rockers 9-7 loss to the Leprechauns last night, they had their best offensive performance of the road trip. Green Bay picked up 13 hits in the defeat, with four of them coming from Lane Allen (Blinn College). The utility man has 11 knocks over the first five games of the road trip, and now has a team-best .361 batting average. Allen also has 30 hits over 22 games, and aims to carry over his prolific batting to today's series against Battle Creek.

For today's tilt against the Battle Jacks, the Rockers are set to go with Lleyton Grubich (McHenry CC) as their starting pitcher. The southpaw has made five starts this summer, and is second on Green Bay with 33 strikeouts. When Grubich faced the Battle Jacks on June 21, he fanned 11 batters over five innings and only gave up one run.

Battle Creek's pitching staff has a 5.02 ERA on the season, which is good for eighth among all Northwoods League teams. However, the Jacks have walked the fourth most batters of any team in the league with 203.

The Rockers and Battle Jacks play at 5:35 p.m. tomorrow night as well, before Green Bay returns home for the first time in a week. In their first game back on July 3, the Rockers are taking on the Woodchucks at 6:35 p.m. to kick off the second half of the season.

Gates for that matchup open at 5:30 p.m., and the Little Cisco Band will be playing live from that time until the end of the third inning. Fans that attend will also receive a 2024 Rockers Team Poster. After the game, those in attendance can watch a fireworks show at Capital Credit Union Park to get a head-start on Fourth of July celebrations.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.