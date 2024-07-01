Paul Allen to Emcee 2024 Northwoods League Home Run Challenge in Mankato

July 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







Mankato, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs have the privilege of hosting the 2024 Northwoods League All-Star festivities on July 22-23 in Mankato, Minn. and today club officials announced that Monday's event just got even better as long-time Minnesota Vikings and KFAN broadcaster, Paul Allen, will be on hand to be the official public address announcer for the Home Run Challenge.

Allen, a sports commentator who has called the play-by-play for the Minnesota Vikings since 2002 is also the voice for horse racing at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minn. Allen has also worked for the Twin Cities radio station KFAN, where he currently hosts a morning sports radio show, since 1998.

The NWL Home Run Challenge will take place on Monday, July 22 at ISG Field following the completion of a Northwoods Softball League game between the host Mankato Habaneros and the visiting La Crosse Steam. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with the first pitch of the softball game being thrown out at 5:05 p.m.

Allen, who personally coined such phrases as "Minnesota Moving Company" and "The Minneapolis Miracle", will be on hand to introduce each of the Home Run Challenge participants and call the play-by-play as well as interact with the players on the field.

The 2024 Home Run Challenge will feature nine participants from both the Great Plains and the Great Lakes Divisions, made up of seven baseball sluggers as well as a pair of softball hitters in the first NWL event of its kind bringing both baseball and softball together on the same field.

Tickets for the 2024 NWL All-Star Festivities are on sale now at https://northwoodsleague.com/mankato-moondogs/2024-all-star-game/ or by calling 507-625-7047 or by visiting the MoonDogs ticket office anytime Monday through Friday between 8:30 am - 5:00 p.m.

