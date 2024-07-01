Kokomo Takes Both Games in Kenosha

July 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish losing streak expands to six following two wins tonight by the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 8-6 and 9-3.

The Kingfish offense wasted no time producing as Justin Hausser hit his first homer of the season to right field for two RBIs. This came after Jackrabbit starter Kyle Manship committed a balk, scoring Noah Jouras.

Kokomo immediately responded with a pair of two-out runs with Cole Yearsley's RBI single and Jack Anderson's advancement from third on a throwing error.

Brandon Nigh added some insurance in the third with an RBI walk, scoring Tanner Reaves to make it 4-2.

As dark skies approached Historic Simmons Field, both teams traded a pair of runs in the fifth. Back-to-back two-out singles by Jack Anderson and Jake Lambdin tied the game at four for Kokomo. Kenosha's Nate Mieszkowski's RBI double and Gavin Taylor's RBI single got those two runs back, making it 6-4.

The Jackrabbits answered back again with Jack Dupuis' double to right and a fielding error to even the game up at six. Unfortunately, poor weather caused this game to be suspended until Monday, July 1st, at Historic Simmons Field.

The game resumed with dominant relief pitching. Kokomo's Paul Farley and Kenosha's Tsubasa Tomii allowed three total hits with six combined strikeouts through the next three and a half innings.

Extra innings brought out the bats for Kokomo as Aidan Mcaskie's triple and Bodee Wright's double gave them a two-run lead.

Justin Hausser led off the bottom of the inning with a single, but Cy Miller retired the next three hitters for the 8-6 Kokomo win.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.