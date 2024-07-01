Kingfish Drop 4th Straight Game 6-5

KOKOMO, IN - For the fourth straight day the Kenosha Kingfish have lost a game by a margin of one run allowing two key unearned runs after being walked-off for the second time this year 6-5.

The Kingfish held a 5-3 lead heading into the 9th on a double from Christopher Schuchart and two RBI walks from Karter Wong and Brandon Nigh.

The Kingfish has the Jack Rabbits down til their last out before Luke Matthew stole home to end the game and sweep the Kingfish in Kokomo.

Kenosha will look play Kokomo in a make-up double header tomorrow. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on NWL+ for updates.

