Kingfish Drop 4th Straight Game 6-5
July 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
KOKOMO, IN - For the fourth straight day the Kenosha Kingfish have lost a game by a margin of one run allowing two key unearned runs after being walked-off for the second time this year 6-5.
The Kingfish held a 5-3 lead heading into the 9th on a double from Christopher Schuchart and two RBI walks from Karter Wong and Brandon Nigh.
The Kingfish has the Jack Rabbits down til their last out before Luke Matthew stole home to end the game and sweep the Kingfish in Kokomo.
Kenosha will look play Kokomo in a make-up double header tomorrow. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on NWL+ for updates.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2024
- Rivets Walk It off to Sweep Series, Hand Growlers Fifth Straight Loss - Kalamazoo Growlers
- July Kicks off with the Rox Rolling into the Wade - Duluth Huskies
- Kingfish Drop 4th Straight Game 6-5 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockers Round out Road Trip against the Battle Jacks - Green Bay Rockers
- Battle Jacks Split Series with Pit Spitters in Front of Record-Setting Crowd at Turtle Creek Stadium - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Paul Allen to Emcee 2024 Northwoods League Home Run Challenge in Mankato - Mankato MoonDogs
- Bismarck Larks Announce Heartland Holy Cows Rebrand - Bismarck Larks
- Huskies Blitzed and Beaten in Series Finale with Wausau - Duluth Huskies
- Rochester Falls to Thunder Bay in Wild Game - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.