Rochester Falls to Thunder Bay in Wild Game

July 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Rochester dropped game two of the road trip to Thunder Bay 16-13 on Sunday. The wild, offense-powered game saw the Honkers lose the lead in the eighth.

Reiss Calvin started the scoring off in the first with an RBI double. However, the Honkers went down 7-2 in the bottom of the same inning.

The Honkers responded in the second with six, including a grand slam off the bat of Dean Carpentier.

They added five more in the third thanks in part to Augusto Mungarrieta's RBI single. He finished the game 3/6 with three RBIs.

The Honkers got a stellar outing from Aaron McCurley who went five innings out of the bullpen and gave up just two earned runs.

However, with a slim lead going into the bottom of the eighth, the Honkers couldn't finish and Thunder Bay plated six runs to take the lead. They retired Rochester in order in the ninth.

Rochester will have two more games in Thunder Bay before starting the second half at home on Wednesday.

