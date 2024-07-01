Rox Continue Recent Hot Streak, Start July with Defeat of Duluth

DULUTH, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (18-14) opened their four-game road trip with an 8-2 defeat of the Duluth Huskies (16-17) on Monday, July 1st. The Rox have won seven of their last eight contests, scoring eight or more runs in three consecutive games.

Rox pitching remained on a roll in Duluth, limiting the opposition to four runs or less for the sixth straight game. Kris Sosnowski (University of Central Florida) made the start, allowing one run in 4 1/3 innings while striking out four. His earned run average sits at 2.08 through three starts this summer. After Sosnowski departed, Ryan Rushing (Indiana University) dominated in 3 2/3 shutout innings, punching out five.

At the plate, St. Cloud broke a scoreless tie on a single by Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) in the fourth. Three more Rox runs came home in the fifth, as Gunnar Hansen (University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma), Trey King (University of Georgia), and Jaylen Ziegler (Des Moines Area Community College) all scored runs. Through five innings, the Rox led by a 4-2 score.

St. Cloud would double its offensive output in the seventh when Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) and Hanson each plated two runs with singles. Smith finished the night with a season-high four hits, adding two runs batted in, three stolen bases, and two runs scored. Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) also drove in two runs, while Hanson brought home three with a two-hit game.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Sawyer Smith!

The Rox will finish their two-game series in Duluth with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday, July 2nd. After that, they will cross the border and face the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Wednesday and Thursday. Their next home game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the Mankato MoonDogs on Friday, July 5th. That game, presented by Capital One, will wrap up with the fourth Friday Night Fireworks display of the season. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !

