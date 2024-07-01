Winnings for Wausau - First Half Champions

July 1, 2024 - Northwoods League

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Madison, WI - The Woodchucks clinched the first half title against the Mallards tonight, winning 2-1.

Adiel Melendez (Montavello) made his fifth start for the Chucks. Melendez recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts, and a season-high 6.2 innings-pitched. Melendez kept the Mallards scoreless in six separate innings, and allowed just one earned run.

The Woodchucks fell behind early, after going down 1-0 early in the first inning. The Woodchucks would be kept quiet offensively until the fifth, when Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi) scored from third after Drew Berkland (Minnesota) beat a throw to first to tie the game at 1-1. The game would stay tied until extra innings.

Jorge Decardenas (Charlotte) came in relief of Melendez late in the seventh. Decardenas would strike out nine straight, including three straight in the bottom of the tenth to win the game.

Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi) stole third, a crucial base-running decision that ultimately decided the game. Max Galvin (Miami) would score the game winning RBI in the top of the tenth, a gap single up the middle to allow Webb to score from third, and the Chucks took the lead 2-1.

Decardenas shut down the Mallards in the bottom of the tenth to clinch just the ninth playoff berth in franchise history, and the first since 2022.

The Woodchucks will play game two of the home-and-home series against the Mallards tomorrow at Athletic Park to close out the first half of the season. It's free hotdogs night at the ballpark! Free hotdogs for the first 90 minutes of game time! First pitch is at 6:35pm.

