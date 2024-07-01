Garman Throws Five Scoreless; Spitters Take Game One

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the two game series against the Rockford Rivets, 6-1, in front of a crowd of 1,660 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Facing one of the top offenses in the Northwoods League, the Pit Spitters offense needed to get the bats going early and that's exactly what they did. In the bottom of the first inning Cole Prout singled and Daniel Jackson walked to put two runners on base. Aaron Piasecki singled, clearing the bases to give the Pit Spitters a 2-0 lead. It was more of the same for the Pit Spitters in the bottom of the second inning as Alfredo Velazquez led off with a double to right field. Following a walk drawn by Brett Rozman, Ethan Guerra singled to right field to score Velazquez to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 3-0. Rozman came into score following a wild pitch thrown by Zach Longshore to give the Pit Spitters a 4-0 lead. The Rivets dormant offense awoken in the top of the third with a walk drawn by Scott Newman and a double hit to right field by Brayden Bakes. Lucas Spence drove in Newman on an infield hit to shortstop to cut into the Pit Spitters lead, making it 4-1. The Pit Spitters were able to add a couple of more insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Ethan Belk began the inning with a walk. Jt Sokolove singled to put two runners on with no one out. Rozman singled to right field scoring Belk and Sokolove giving the game its final score of 6-1.

The Pit Spitters improve to 17-17 on the season, while the Rivets drop to 25-10. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Collin Bradley threw three innings of one run ball, giving up two hits, a walk, and striking out three. Grant Garman threw five innings of scoreless ball giving up a hit and a walk and striking out three. Josh Klug threw an inning of scoreless ball allowing a hit and striking out two.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Traverse City for the final game of the four-game home stand as they will go for the sweep against the Rockford Rivets. First pitch is tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m., and its Independence Day Celebration. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

