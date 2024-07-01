Rockers Defeated by Battle Jacks in First Game of Series

July 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers at bat

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers at bat(Green Bay Rockers)

Battle Creek, Mich. - The Green Bay Rockers (13-22) fell to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (19-16) tonight 12-4 in the first of two games between the teams to round out the opening half of the Northwoods League Season.

Green Bay's bats were more productive than the four runs on the scoreboard suggest. The Rockers had eight hits to the Battle Jacks' 10, so there was not a huge margin between the teams in that category.

The Rockers' hitting was also well distributed throughout the order tonight, as seven different players collected a knock. Green Bay's only player with multiple hits was Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve), who hit a solo-home run in the seventh inning. The outfielder now has three long-balls in his last six games played. Harms also moved into second on the team as his total on the summer is now five.

Harms wasn't the only Rocker with a dinger, though. Seth Farni (Mississippi) hit his second bomb of the campaign in the top of the fifth inning. The blast brought in three runs, which rounded out the scoring for Green Bay tonight.

Ultimately, the Battle Jacks' timely hitting proved to be too much for the Rockers, as they scored four runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings.

Green Bay and Battle Creek go head-to-head once again tomorrow night at 5:35 p.m. at MCCU Field. That will mark the final meeting between the two teams this season. The Rockers are 1-2 against the Battle Jacks thus far, and set out to even the season series tomorrow night.

After that one, Green Bay returns home on Wednesday for the first game of the second half of the season. The Rockers will play the Woodchucks that night at 6:35 p.m. When gates open at 5:30, fans will be treated to live music from the Little Cisco Band through the end of the third inning.

Fans that show up to that contest will also receive a 2024 Rockers team poster and can stay after the game for fireworks at Capital Credit Union Park.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.