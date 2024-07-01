Huskies Drop the First Game of the Four-Game Home Stand
July 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
The Huskies drop game one to the Rox after returning from a weekend trip in Wausau.
Gilbert Saunders was the starter for the Huskies he pitched four innings strong only surrendering one run on only three hits.
Carter Hansen drove in the first run of the game in the top of the 4th on a 2-out single to break the 0-0 tie.
MJ Sweeney matched the Rox' production in the top half of the inning with a solo blast to even the score 1-1.
However, the Rox picked up right where they left off in the 4th, by piling on 3 more runs in the top of the 5th. The Rox built their lead off of taking advantage of the Huskies' miscues as the bottom of the line-up was responsible for all 3 runs in the 5th. The Huskies would strand 2 base runners in the bottom portion of the inning.
Fast forward to the top of the 7th where the Rox piled on 4 more runs as they sent 10 batters to the plate batting around. After a pair of singles by Andrew Savage and Jaylen Ziegler was followed by a walk for Tyler Bishop. Sawyer Smith had a 2 RBI single for the Rox, but they were not done yet. Ben Higdon slapped a single and then Carter Hanson would drive in 2 more runs to bring the score to 8-1.
The Huskies made a late game push in the 9th as Jake Downing cracked a 2-out single to drive in Reagan Reeder bringing the score to 8-2. Unfortunately for the Huskies, the run production would stop there.
Huskies will look to bounce back Tuesday night as they gear up for the second half of the season.
