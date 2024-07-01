Huskies Blitzed and Beaten in Series Finale with Wausau

July 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







The Duluth Huskies were defeated in the series finale with the Wausau Woodchucks, 15-9, in front of a sold-out crowd at Athletic Park in Wausau Saturday.

The Woodchucks (25-8), one day after being held to a season-low one run in the series opener, unleashed a relentless offensive onslaught the Huskies (16-16) could not handle. Wausau scored at least one run in each of the first six innings and multiple runs in five of them. They finished the day with 14 hits with three players having three or more.

The Huskies trailed at one point, 7-1, but used an eight-run top of the fourth to catapult into the lead. The Huskies sent 14 batters to the plate and came up with six singles, three walks and a hit by pitch to finish the frame ahead, 9-7.

Joe Vos (3-for-4, 3 RBI, HR, 2 BB) and Reagan Reeder (2-for-2, RBI, 3 BB) were each fantastic on the offensive side for the Huskies as they put out an offensive performance that usually would be good enough to win.

However, Wausau played with the urgency of a team in the thick of a playoff race. It's a heavyweight bout at the top of the Great Lakes West with both the Woodchucks and the Madison Mallards in play to win the first half playoff bid. Their scoring in the first six innings was as follows: 2-2-3-3-1-4.

The biggest hit of the game came off the bat of Wausau's Bryce Hubbard. He gave the Woodchucks the lead back just a half inning after the Woodchucks gave it up with a three-run home run off of Miguel Villafane. The Woodchucks never trailed again.

As for the Huskies, the offense dried up following the eight-run fourth as they were held to just one hit the rest of the way.

Up Next

The Huskies return home for a four-game homestand, split in half by the end of the first half of the season. They conclude the first half against the St. Cloud Rox with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm on Monday night.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.