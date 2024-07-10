Stingers Split Doubleheader with Hot Tots

WILLMAR, MN - It was an eventful day at Bill Taunton Stadium, as fans saw 19 innings of baseball with the Stingers and Minot Hot Tots splitting a doubleheader.

The first game was a thrilling comeback win for the home side, taking down Minot 9-8 in 10 innings.

Willmar got on the board in the third thanks to Andrew Sojka's (CSUN) league leading 15th home run of the year which also tied the Northwoods League career record for home runs at 30.

Minot responded back right away though with 5 runs to make it 5-1.

The Stingers entered the 8th inning trailing 8-1 and that is when the magic started.

Willmar worked counts deep and pushed across four runs in the 8th and three more in the ninth to send it to a 10th inning.

With a runner starting on second in the extra frame, Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Brett Barfield (Georgia Tech) slammed the door shut, getting a strikeout to end the top half of the inning and keep the game tied.

In the bottom half, the first man to come to the plate, Casey Murray Jr. (Cal Poly), drilled one to the right centerfield gap, bringing home the game-winning run and completing the comeback.

In game two, the script was flipped as Minot dominated from start to finish.

The Hot Tots pushed across at least one run in each frame from the 2nd through the 6th and found themselves with an 8-3 lead.

Then the big blow came in the 8th as the Stingers bullpen struggled with command and the Hot Tots pushed across seven runs.

Minot took game two by a final of 16-3 and leads the series 2-1.

The same two teams will close out the series on Thursday night at Bill Taunton Stadium with first pitch at 6:35 pm.

