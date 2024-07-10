Rockford Rivets Shine in Victory Over Kokomo Jackrabbits
July 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets delivered an outstanding performance against the Kokomo Jackrabbits at Rivets Stadium, securing a thrilling victory with a final score of 10-6. Bobby Atkinson (#13) was a standout player, hitting a crucial home run and making key plays that kept the Rivets ahead. Other notable performances included Daniel Contreras, who contributed with multiple hits and runs, and Brayden Bakes, whose consistent efforts on the field were instrumental. The Rivets' solid defense and strategic offense showcased their determination and skill, leading them to this well-deserved win. The victory adds to the Rivets' successful season as they continue to demonstrate their prowess on the field.
