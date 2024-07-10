Lakeshore Splits Rainout Double-Header in Michigan

July 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, MI - A pair of seven-inning games played back-to-back today resulted from a rainstorm that forced a postponed game from yesterday. The games couldn't have been more opposite, going from a pitching duel that saw the only two of the game scored in the seventh followed by a 23-run affair in the nightcap.

The trip to Kalamazoo looked to be a strong turning point early on for the Chinooks' before they dropped a 5-run lead in the second game.

Game 1: Final/7 2-0 Lakeshore

Cohen Achen got his redemption against the Growlers after an uncharacteristic start against the Dock Spiders a week ago. Tonight was nothing like July 3rd, Achen threw six scoreless, striking out five. He allowed just one K-Zoo baserunner to reach scoring position, but none would pass second base.

For Kalamazoo, Ryan Kraft, who owns a 1.76 ERA got the start and went all seven saving the bullpen in a pitchers duel. Kraft gave up just 3 hits and struck out eight, but in the seventh inning of the scoreless game, the Chinooks figured out a way to break through.

After a quick first out, Jack Counsell gave the 'Nooks their second hit of the game on a single to center. He was followed with a double off the bat of Schwalbach three pitches later to set up two men in scoring position. Gabe Roessler laid down a sacrafice bunt that would score both runners and give the Chinooks the only runs of the game.

Lakeshore was able to capitalize off the threat, something they have been struggling to do as of late, but it was huge momentum and propelled them into a strong game two.

Game 2: Final/8 12-11 Kalamazoo

The Chinooks offense carried the run support in the seventh inning of game one into a strong first four innings in game two where they put up all 11 of their runs.

Capitalizing on errors early on, the 'Nooks put up eight with seven unearned in the first three frames to the Growlers six run answer.

Reaching on an error in the first, Jack Counsell came around to score on a Joey Nerat single putting the Chinooks ahead before the Growlers stepped up to the plate.

They added on in the second with their only earned run off of Tanner Ware coming from a Jack Halloran sacrifice bunt. Another error allowed Cameron to reach, scoring Colon. The advantage was 3-0 quickly.

Kalamazoo responded with a sacrifice of their own off the bat of Delgado, 3-1.

Then a wild third inning saw the teams exchange five runs each. Including a Vidal Colon bomb to left with two outs for Lakeshore's first grand slam of the season. The response from K-Zoo came via 7 hits including a two-RBI triple from Delgado to add to his total. When the inning ended, the difference was the same, but score much larger, 8-6 Chinooks still lead.

Lakeshore's last run support would come on a pair of home runs from second baseman Jack Counsell and catcher Sam Hunt. The solo shot from Counsell was his second in the last week, also second on the season. For Sam Hunt, the two run home run doubled his previous season total with the Eau Claire Express in 2022, giving him two on the year. The pair of home runs set a 5 run advantage, 11-6 going into the fifth.

The Growlers would chip away at the Chinooks five-run lead through the last three innings before walking it off in the eighth. Delgado added a 2-run homerun to his night in the fifth. Then in the sixth, two more came around with on no hits and no errors. Another sacrafice hit in the game scored Ilitch, knotting the game at 11.

With extra-inning rules in place Lakeshore couldn't produce a run in the eighth and after Merchant struck out the first two Growlers he faced it looked to be a nine-inning game after all. However, down a strike, Blanchard singled to left center out of reach for a play to be made and Lakeshore would split the series in Michigan.

Looking back, the strong starts by both pitchers would come up huge for both teams. They would both use just three relief arms in game two, saving the rest for tomorrow's double headers. Kalamazoo faces Battle Creek and Lakeshore returns home to face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for already a third time in the second half.

Game One starts at 11:35 am CST with game two following at 6:35 pm CST.

Article written by Sam Marchant.

