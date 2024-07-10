Rockers Travel to Wisconsin Rapids to Even Series

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After falling to the Rafters at home, the Green Bay Rockers (1-6) will travel to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (4-3). First pitch for tonight's game is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Wisconsin Rapids jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first with RBI singles from Aiden Teel (Virginia) and Jorge De Goti (Nova Southeastern). The gap jumped to five in the fourth when Chris Arroyo (Virginia) hit a two-run homer to right field.

But the Rockers wouldn't be deterred. Jake Bold (Princeton), Nick Harms (Case Western), and Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts) all brought in runs on consecutive hits to make the score 5-3. Green Bay tacked on a fourth run with a deep sac fly to right field from Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount) to make it a one-run ballgame. The team couldn't get anything else, and Wisconsin Rapids added five more to close out the game and take the win 10-4.

Today, Dillon Orr (Grand Canyon) will make his first start for Green Bay. He made one relief appearance against the Woodchucks, where he threw 1.2 scoreless innings and only gave up one hit.

The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park on July 13th for a game against the Kenosha Kingfish. Saturday is also Polka Night at the park. Polish food will be served during the game and Livewire Polka will perform live music starting when gates open at 2:00 pm. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

