Home Runs Too Much to Handle for Huskies in Defeat at La Crosse

July 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Duluth Huskies allowed three home runs and were unable to rally from a big deficit this time and they were defeated by the La Crosse Loggers, 14-9, Tuesday night at Copeland Park.

The Loggers (23-17, 1-5) jumped on the Huskies (20-21, 3-4) early and led by as much as 10 runs. The late rallies that the Huskies had been able to muster in the last week never fully materialized tonight.

The Huskies did score first tonight. Minnesota Duluth's Michael Gabbard got the Huskies on the board in the top of the second with an RBI single. Entering play, the Huskies were 13-3 when scoring the first run.

However, things unraveled quickly in the bottom half of the second. La Crosse scored nine times in the inning, punctuated by a monster grand slam off the bat of Derrick Mitchell. Most of the damage came off of Huskies starter Gilbert Saunders, who lasted just 1.2 innings, but the grand slam came off of Miguel Villafane. Villafane remained in the game through the fifth, allowing two more runs. It was 11-1 La Crosse through five.

The Huskies comeback bid began in the seventh. Duluth put up six runs, including a grand slam of their own. First, Charlie Sutherland extended his streak out to 12 games with a two-RBI double. Then, later, Ethan Cole, playing out in the field for the first time since June 30, put the Huskies within four with his third home run of the summer. It cleared the bases in style and might have had some of the 1,750 fans at Copeland Park feeling nervous.

The Loggers put those nerves at ease an inning later, as they got three of the six back in the bottom of the eighth, including another home run. The Huskies entered play having allowed 11 home runs, third fewest in the league. However, the three that La Crosse hit Tuesday brings that total up to 14. It's the most Duluth has allowed in a single game all season.

With the deficit back up to seven, that about sealed the deal. The Huskies did score a couple of times in the ninth to make things slightly more interesting, but the Loggers finished the job for their first win of the second half, 14-9.

The Huskies are in La Crosse for one more contest before making the short trip to Eau Claire. First pitch for game two is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

