Express Can't Survive the Early Onslaught, Fall to Rochester
July 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI - On Mario Night at Carson Park, the Eau Claire Express could not survive an early avalanche of runs, as they were defeated by the Rochester Honkers 9-5.
The Express offense once again came alive early, as Colton Wemhoff (Kansas) got the hitters started with a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning to push the Trains to an early 4-2 lead. The wheels fell off the tracks in the third inning, as the Honkers followed a two-run home run from Ryan Tiger (Rogers State) with a five spot third inning, and another run in the top of the fourth to jump ahead 8-4. Each team would add another run in the sixth frame of tonights game, but that would be all for the game's offense.
The Trains batters threatened throughout this contest, putting runners on base in the fourth, sixth, eighth, and ninth innings, but would only be able to manufacture a singular run.
Parker Guthrie (Washington- St. Louis) got the start for Eau Claire, pitching 2.0 innings, allowing seven earned runs on four hits and taking the loss (0-2). Dylan Tostrup (Southern California) picked up the win for Rochester (3-0), allowing five runs on two hits, while striking out seven.
The Express open and close a series tomorrow, with a doubleheader against the Duluth Huskies. Game one is set for 11:05am CT, while game two is set for 6:35pm CT.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2024
- Lakeshore Splits Rainout Double-Header in Michigan - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockford Rivets Shine in Victory Over Kokomo Jackrabbits - Rockford Rivets
- Honkers Win 9-5, Sweep Eau Claire - Rochester Honkers
- Express Can't Survive the Early Onslaught, Fall to Rochester - Eau Claire Express
- Loggers Take Game 2 of Series Against Duluth - La Crosse Loggers
- Spitters Split Doubleheader - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kingfish Walk-off the Battle Jacks 6-5 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Spitters Luck Runs Out - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rockers Travel to Wisconsin Rapids to Even Series - Green Bay Rockers
- Duluth Huskies Alum Hunter Bigge Debuts with the Cubs - Northwoods
- Home Runs Too Much to Handle for Huskies in Defeat at La Crosse - Duluth Huskies
- Rochester Outlasts Eau Claire - Rochester Honkers
- Rafters Win in Ashwaubenon for First Time this Season in Dominant Fashion - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.