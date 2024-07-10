Express Can't Survive the Early Onslaught, Fall to Rochester

Eau Claire, WI - On Mario Night at Carson Park, the Eau Claire Express could not survive an early avalanche of runs, as they were defeated by the Rochester Honkers 9-5.

The Express offense once again came alive early, as Colton Wemhoff (Kansas) got the hitters started with a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning to push the Trains to an early 4-2 lead. The wheels fell off the tracks in the third inning, as the Honkers followed a two-run home run from Ryan Tiger (Rogers State) with a five spot third inning, and another run in the top of the fourth to jump ahead 8-4. Each team would add another run in the sixth frame of tonights game, but that would be all for the game's offense.

The Trains batters threatened throughout this contest, putting runners on base in the fourth, sixth, eighth, and ninth innings, but would only be able to manufacture a singular run.

Parker Guthrie (Washington- St. Louis) got the start for Eau Claire, pitching 2.0 innings, allowing seven earned runs on four hits and taking the loss (0-2). Dylan Tostrup (Southern California) picked up the win for Rochester (3-0), allowing five runs on two hits, while striking out seven.

The Express open and close a series tomorrow, with a doubleheader against the Duluth Huskies. Game one is set for 11:05am CT, while game two is set for 6:35pm CT.

