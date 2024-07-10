Kingfish Walk-off the Battle Jacks 6-5

July 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish walk off the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 6-5.

For the second straight night, the Fish took advantage of runners in scoring position early. With Noah Lazuka at third and two outs, Brandon Nigh drilled a single to center field for a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Battle Creek threatened to tie the game in the second after a lead-off walk. However, Kenosha starter Simon Linde forced a few quick outs, followed by a strikeout to escape the jam.

Unfortunately, a Kenosha throwing error allowed Mason Hamlin to score from second, tying the game at one in the third.

The Battle Jacks offense erupted with four straight singles to begin the fifth inning. After the first three loaded the bases, the last one by Hamlin drove in a pair to take the lead. A double-play groundout plated the third run of the inning, making it 4-1.

The Fish answered in the sixth after Christopher Schuchart reached on a fielding error by left fielder Logan Keller. He would later come home on an RBI groundout by Michael Whooley.

Simon Linde ended his day by retiring the last eight hitters he faced. He collected seven strikeouts in seven innings while allowing three earned runs.

Kenosha's offense supported their starter after taking the lead, 5-4. Karter Wong cut the lead down to one with an RBI double. Noah Lazuka drove in the other two with his own RBI double to right.

The back-and-forth action carried over into the eighth when Battle Creek tied the game with Ben Fierenzi's sacrifice fly to right.

Christopher Schuchart delivered in the ninth with a walk-off single to right field, scoring Noah Lazuka from third.

The Kingfish continue their five-game homestand tomorrow with a day-night doubleheader against the Kokomo Jackrabbits at 11:05 a.m. and 6:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

