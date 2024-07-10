Spitters Luck Runs Out

July 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the four game series against the Royal Oak Leprechauns, 5-4.

For the second straight night the Leprechauns jumped out in front as Ryan Mckay started the day with a leadoff walk. A bunt from Alex Cheeseman was able to move Mckay over a base, and a single from Parker Picot advanced him one more to put two runners on with one out. It was a wild pitch thrown by Reilly Shafer that allowed Mckay to score to give the Leprechauns a 1-0 lead. The Pit Spitters got going in the bottom of the third inning with a leadoff walk from Carter Hain and then an infield single hit by Gavin Balius to put two runners on. Jt Sokolove dropped a bunt that caused an overthrow by Ryan Kruse as he tried to get the force out at third. The error allowed Hain and Balius to score to give the Pit Spitters a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning the Pit Spitters were able to get their first three batters on base. Sokolove was hit by a pitch, Ethan Guerra drew a walk, and Aaron Piasecki legged out an infield single. Daniel Jackson grounded into a fielder's choice where the third baseman Cheeseman, threw home for the force out for the first out. Vahn Lackey the flew out to right field to make the situation for the Pit Spitters that much more intense with bases loaded. Ethan Belk was hit by a pitch that allowed Guerra to score to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 3-1. The Leprechauns wasted no time in the top of the sixth as they found themselves down 3-1. Jayden Lopez drew a walk and JR Bedford was hit by a pitch to put two runners on and two outs. Mckay came through once again for the Leprechauns hitting a ground rule double that cleared the bases to tie the game at 3-3. In the top of the eighth, facing the Pit Spitters closer Mason Hill, Ryan Tyranski drew a leadoff walk. Following a sacrifice bunt to move the runner up a base, Bedford doubled, scoring Tyranski to give the Leprechauns a 4-3 lead. Belk led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a walk and followed up with a single to left field hit by Trent Reed. Hain was able to leg out the fielder's choice where Belk was thrown out. Balius then grounded into another fielder's choice that put Reed and himself on the corners. Sokolove drew a walk but on ball four it was overthrown which allowed Reed to score to tie the game at 4-4. In the top of the ninth inning, Mckay led off with a single to right field. He made his way to second on a sacrifice bunt dropped by Cheeseman, and then to third on a wild pitch thrown by Hill. Oliver Service grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Mckay to give the Leprechauns a 5-4 lead. The closer Jake Jekielek threw set the Pit Spitters down one-two-three in the bottom of the ninth to seal the victory for the Leprechauns, as they won 5-4.

The Pit Spitters improve to 6-3 in the second half and to 23-21 overall, while the Leprechauns improve to 5-4 in the second half and to 24-20 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Reilly Shafer threw five innings of one run ball allowing five walks and striking out six. Will Croft threw two innings giving up two runs on a hit and a walk while striking out two. Mason Hill threw the final two innings giving up two runs on two hits while walking two and striking out one.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Traverse City for game three of a four-game home stand against the Royal Oak Leprechauns. First pitch is tonight at 7:05 p.m. and its Halloween Night! All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

