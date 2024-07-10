Rafters Win in Ashwaubenon for First Time this Season in Dominant Fashion

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rafters plated three runs in the first frame at Capital Credit Union Park Tuesday night, all of which came with two outs. With runners on the corners, Aidan Teel punched an infield single to the right of the pitcher's mound and advanced to second on a throwing error. One batter later, Jorge De Goti drove in a pair on a base knock to right-center field.

Wisconsin Rapids added two more in the fourth on a big swing of the bat from one of the newer players in the clubhouse. Virginia commit Chris Arroyo sent a high fly ball over the shipping crates in right field to make it a 5-0 Rafter lead. Arroyo's first homer with the club provided much-needed insurance in the following innings.

The Rockers got on the board in the fifth frame. The three-spot put up by the host came off five hits. An RBI double from Nick Harms and an RBI base knock from Cooper Kelly helped make it just a two-run game. Green Bay cut the deficit to one an inning later on a sacrifice fly from Daalen Adderley.

With the Rafters leading 5-4 entering the seventh, the middle of the order sparked the biggest frame of the night from either offense. Wisconsin Rapids plated five in the seventh, with big hits coming from Trotter Boston, Tracer Lopez, and Chris Arroyo to lead the charge. Arroyo finished the contest with a two-run homer and an RBI double, which made this his best game at the dish as a Rafter to date.

Houston High got the start for Wisconsin Rapids on the road. In his debut outing with the team, the Tennessee Tech commit dazzled. The right-hander tossed three innings of scoreless ball and only allowed two hits. High walked two and struck out a pair of Rocker hitters on 62 pitches.

JC Dermody came in to relieve High in the fourth inning. The southpaw from Council Bluffs, IA also made his debut after being added to the squad just a day prior. Dermody surrendered four runs (all earned) on eight hits. The Wichita State commit did not walk a Green Bay batter and struck out three on 64 pitches.

Cannon Restine made his return to the Rafters and shined out of the bullpen following Dermody. In his first appearance with Wisconsin Rapids since June 11, Restine did not allow a run or a hit in two innings of work. The right-hander walked one and punched out three in his fourth outing of the summer.

Evan Parmer came in to collect the final three outs for the Rafters in this one. The VMI product only needed eight pitches to get the job done, as he set the 2-3-4 spots in the Rocker order down easily. Parmer struck out Jake Bold swinging to seal the deal.

The Rafters head back to Witter Field tomorrow to complete the home-and-home series with the Rockers. First pitch is slated for 6:35 and is the first of five straight home games in four days for the club. The game streamed live on the Northwoods League Plus App and can be heard on the radio home of Rafter Baseball, WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.

