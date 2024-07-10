Spitters Split Doubleheader

July 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win Game Three of the four-game series against the Royal Oak Leprechauns, 7-5.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Pit Spitters offense loaded the bases quickly as Jt Sokolove was hit by a pitch and Ethan Guerra and Aaron Piasecki drew back-to-back walks. Brett Denby plated the first run of the game by getting hit by a pitch to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. The Pit Spitters offense stuck with it in the bottom of the third inning with a leadoff walk by Guerra. He later scored on a triple, hit by Piasecki to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0. Daniel Jackson scored Piasecki on the next batter as he grounded into a fielder's choice, giving the Pit Spitters a 3-0 lead.

The Leprechauns offense woke up the following inning as Alex Cheeseman led off with a single to left field. Parker Picot grounded into a fielder's choice leading to Cheeseman and him swapping places on the bases. Oliver Service and Ryan Tyranski followed up with back-to-back singles to load the bases. Jayden Lopez came through by grounding into a fielder's choice that scored Picot to cut the Pit Spitters lead down to 3-1. Guerra walked and Piasecki singled to setup the offense for success in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jackson doubled to right field scoring Guerra to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 4-1. Vahn Lackey dropped a sacrifice bunt that scored Piasecki to make it 5-1 to end the seventh.

Cheeseman and Picot drew back-to-back walks to lead off the top of the eighth inning for the Leprechauns. Service hit a sacrifice flyout that allowed Cheeseman to tag up and score to make it 5-2. Following a single hit by Ryan Tyranski, Lopez grounded out that scored Picot to shorten the Pit Spitters lead to 5-3. Gavin Balius reached first base following a fielding error committed by Riley Frost where he later scored on a Sokolove single to make it 6-3. Guerra singled to right field and then scored on a wild pitch thrown by Collin Overholt giving the Pit Spitters a 7-3 lead. In the top of the ninth, Frost drew a walk and later scored on a triple hit to center by Ryan Mckay that cut into the Pit Spitters lead 7-4. Cheeseman singled to right field scoring Mckay to give the game its final score of 7-5.

The Pit Spitters improve to 7-3 in the second half and to 24-21 overall, while the Leprechauns improve to 6-4 in the second half and to 24-21 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jayden Dentler threw seven innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out two. Dominic Mauro threw an inning where he gave up two runs on a hit while walking two batters. Charlie Wolf threw the final inning where he gave up two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one.

