Loggers Take Game 2 of Series Against Duluth

July 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers secured an impressive 8-1 victory over the Duluth Huskies at Copeland Park in front of a crowd of 1,690 fans.

La Crosse's starting pitcher, Ryan Troye (California Santa Barbara), delivered a solid performance, pitching 5.2 innings while allowing only 1 run on 4 hits and striking out 7 batters.

In contrast, Duluth's starter, Ethan Cole (Minnesota-Duluth), struggled, giving up 5 runs on 7 hits over 3 innings.

The Loggers initiated the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI groundout from Luke Davis (Long Beach City).

They extended their lead in the second inning, scoring five runs. Zach Wadas (TCU) crossed the plate due to an error by the Huskies' second baseman, followed by an RBI single from Sebastian David (Stanford), an RBI double from Elijah Ickes (Hawaii), and a 2-RBI double by Luke Anderson (BYU), bringing the score to 6-0 in favor of La Crosse.

The Huskies managed to score in the top of the sixth inning with an RBI double from Joe Vos (St. Thomas), narrowing the gap to 6-1.

However, the Loggers responded in the bottom of the sixth with two more runs, courtesy of a Matt Miura (Hawaii) fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly by Kanon Sundgren (Weatherford), setting the final score at 8-1.

With this win, the La Crosse Loggers improve to 24-17, while the Duluth Huskies fall to 20-22. The Loggers are set to travel to Rochester for a day/night doubleheader, with the first game scheduled to start at 12:05 p.m.

