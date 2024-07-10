Rochester Outlasts Eau Claire

July 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Honkers pulled off a wild 13-9 win in Eau Claire on Tuesday night.

They tied the game thanks to Dom Rodriguez's third home run of the year, a three-run blast to the opposite field. Later in the game, he hit number four with an inside-the-park homer.

Grant MacAurthur went yard in the fourth to put the Honkers up 4-3. Reiss Calvin hit his own homer in the fifth, a two-run blast.

After the Express chased Gauge Lockhart out of the game in the first inning, Joe Gizzi dominated through five innings of work, striking out three.

Eau Claire made a comeback in the eighth, taking a 9-8 lead. However, Rochester relayed for five runs, thanks in part to Paul Schoenfeld's 2-RBI single.

Matthew Lighthall came in and slammed the door in the ninth.

With this win, Rochester is now 5-1 in the second half. They are in Eau Claire again tomorrow.

