Honkers Win 9-5, Sweep Eau Claire

July 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Rochester picked up their sixth win in seven games to open the second half with a 9-5 win over Eau Claire on Wednesday.

Rochester took the lead in the second inning thanks to Ryan Tiger's third home run of the year, a two-run blast to left.

After a four-run Eau Claire second inning, the Honkers exploded for five runs in the third. The big blow was Reiss Calvin's fifth home run in six games, a three-run homer to right.

Dylan Tostrup gave the Honkers six innings. He gave up a grand slam in the second but shut the Express out in his other five innings. He ended with seven strikeouts and four walks.

Newcomer Caden Klebba pitched two shutout innings in his first outing in Rochester. Joey Craska came in for the ninth and was perfect.

With this win, the Honkers complete the sweep of Eau Claire and are now in first place in the Great Planes East. They host La Crosse tomorrow for a doubleheader, game one's first pitch is at 12:05.

