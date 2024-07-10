Honkers Win 9-5, Sweep Eau Claire
July 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
Rochester picked up their sixth win in seven games to open the second half with a 9-5 win over Eau Claire on Wednesday.
Rochester took the lead in the second inning thanks to Ryan Tiger's third home run of the year, a two-run blast to left.
After a four-run Eau Claire second inning, the Honkers exploded for five runs in the third. The big blow was Reiss Calvin's fifth home run in six games, a three-run homer to right.
Dylan Tostrup gave the Honkers six innings. He gave up a grand slam in the second but shut the Express out in his other five innings. He ended with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Newcomer Caden Klebba pitched two shutout innings in his first outing in Rochester. Joey Craska came in for the ninth and was perfect.
With this win, the Honkers complete the sweep of Eau Claire and are now in first place in the Great Planes East. They host La Crosse tomorrow for a doubleheader, game one's first pitch is at 12:05.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2024
- Lakeshore Splits Rainout Double-Header in Michigan - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockford Rivets Shine in Victory Over Kokomo Jackrabbits - Rockford Rivets
- Honkers Win 9-5, Sweep Eau Claire - Rochester Honkers
- Express Can't Survive the Early Onslaught, Fall to Rochester - Eau Claire Express
- Loggers Take Game 2 of Series Against Duluth - La Crosse Loggers
- Spitters Split Doubleheader - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kingfish Walk-off the Battle Jacks 6-5 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Spitters Luck Runs Out - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rockers Travel to Wisconsin Rapids to Even Series - Green Bay Rockers
- Duluth Huskies Alum Hunter Bigge Debuts with the Cubs - Northwoods
- Home Runs Too Much to Handle for Huskies in Defeat at La Crosse - Duluth Huskies
- Rochester Outlasts Eau Claire - Rochester Honkers
- Rafters Win in Ashwaubenon for First Time this Season in Dominant Fashion - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.