Rox Walk-off Bismarck to Complete Doubleheader Sweep, Series Win

July 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (25-17) swept a two-game doubleheader against the Bismarck Larks (21-24) by 19-6 and 6-5 scores on Wednesday, July 10th. The Rox have now won five consecutive games with season highs in runs (19) and hits (16) in game one of the doubleheader and a walk-off single from Camden Kaufman (New Mexico State University) in game two.

St. Cloud once again started fast in game one, scoring nine runs in the first two innings. A first inning from Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) brought in the first Rox run, as Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) scored after a leadoff double. The Rox would add eight more runs in the second, highlighted by a bases-clearing double by Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) and a two-run home run from Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts).

The Rox maintained their offensive push in game one with three-run innings in the fifth, sixth, and eighth. Bishop continued his four-hit, five-RBI performance with a run-scoring double and a three-run home run that brought St. Cloud to 15 runs. Andrew Savage (Pepperdine University) and Trey King (University of Georgia) would get the Rox to 19 with RBI singles in the bottom of the eighth inning. On the mound, starting pitcher Hunter Day (Missouri State University) tag-teamed all nine innings with Nathan Anderson (Creighton University) and Owen Marsh (St. Petersburg College), with all three of them handling multiple frames.

Game two started with a bang as Bishop rocked a leadoff home run, his third of the season and second of the day, to left field. Hanson would parrot him with a solo shot down the right field line in the third, tying him for the team home run lead with eight. On the Rox mound, Kaden Pfeffer (St. Cloud State University) provided his team-leading fifth quality start, scattering one run across six innings. Ryan Rushing (Indiana University) and winning pitcher Kasey Crawford (University of Kansas) finished the game with big relief performances, punching out five in a combined 3 1/3 earned run-free innings.

Late in game two, the Rox overcame two deficits to set up the walk-off victory. In the seventh, back-to-back doubles from Bishop and Smith erased a 4-2 deficit. Then, in the 10th, Camden Kaufman (New Mexico State University) came up with the bases loaded and St. Cloud trailing by a 5-4 score. Kaufman ripped a single down the left-field line, bringing home two runs to clinch the Rox first walk-off win of the season. The Rox are now a season-high eight games above .500 and have a chance to sweep a four-game series Thursday night.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Stars of the Games are Tyler Bishop and Camden Kaufman!

The Rox will finish their four-game series against Bismarck with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Thursday, July 11th. Thursday's game, presented by Roto-Rooter, will include a TJ Friedl bobblehead giveaway to the first 400 fans. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

