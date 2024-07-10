Rockers Fall on the Road to Rafters

July 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (1-7) lost to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (5-3) 8-3 on the road. The Rockers will have an off day tomorrow, then travel to Kenosha for their first duel with the Kingfish. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Lane Allen (Blinn CC) led off for Green Bay tonight and wasted no time putting the Rockers in front with a leadoff home run to dead center to open the scoring. Two batters later, Mulivai Levu (UCLA) crushed the second bomb of the day for Green Bay over the right field wall, putting the team up 2-0 in the top of the first.

The Rafters responded in the bottom half of the inning by scoring three runs to take the lead. After two scoreless innings, the Rockers leveled the score with a Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) sac fly. The game would stay tied at 3-3 until the bottom of the sixth when Wisconsin Rapids pulled ahead with a five-run inning. Both sides stayed scoreless after that, with the game ending 8-3 in favor of the Rafters.

Friday, the Rockers will travel to Kenosha after an off day for their first matchup against the Kingfish. Landon Victorian (LSU) will make his second start for Green Bay. In his first appearance, he threw two scoreless innings and struck out three batters while only giving up one hit.

The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park on July 13th for Polka Night at the park. Polish food will be served during the game and Livewire Polka will perform live music starting when gates open at 2:00 pm. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

