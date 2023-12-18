Stingers Release 2024 Season Schedule

The Willmar Stingers of the Northwoods League is excited to announce their upcoming 2024 schedule, featuring 36-home games for another full-filled summer with great entertainment.

The upcoming season will celebrate the organization's 15th year in the league and the Home Opener will be Wednesday, May 29th at 7:05 p.m. against the Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, ND) and this year's Home Opener will be presented by J.D Kreps Financial Group with post-game fireworks. The Big Sticks are one of the two newest teams to play in 2024, along with the Royal Oaks Leprechauns.

The Stingers open the season by traveling to Waterloo, IA to face the Bucks on Memorial Day, May 27th.

The Stingers will continue to compete in the Great Plains Division and face these opponents during the regular season - Bismarck Larks, Mankato MoonDogs, Minot Hot Tots, St. Cloud Rox, Badlands Big Sticks, Eau Claire Express, Minnesota Mud Puppies and the Waterloo Bucks. The League is comprised of 26 total teams and playoffs will include the Great Plains Division vs. the Great Lakes Division in a league championship.

Highlights of the 2024 Stingers schedule include:

The Stingers breakdown this summer will consist of four games on Mondays; five games on Tuesdays; five games on Wednesdays; six games on Thursdays; six games on Fridays; five games on Saturdays and four games on Sundays.

Home game times have moved during the week to a 6:35 p.m. start. Weekend dates and special games (Home Opener, Fan Appreciation) remain a 7:05 p.m. start.

Stingers will host the Mankato MoonDogs on June 6th for the 9th Annual Alexandria Beetles game at Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria, Minnesota.

The Stingers will host the Minot Hot Tots on Wednesday, July 10th for a day-night doubleheader at Bill Taunton Stadium. Game one will be a 12:05 start for Kids Day and the night game will be the Kandiyohi County Power Cooperative Night.

Fan appreciation night will be the final home game of the regular season on Thursday, August 8th against the St. Cloud Rox.

A full promotional schedule will follow in the upcoming months.

Season ticket packages, group tickets, and the Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available. The Kwik Trip ticket plans include premium select games throughout the summer that includes the 2024 Home Opener and Fan Appreciation Night.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

