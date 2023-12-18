Minot Hot Tots Release 2024 Season Schedule

MINOT, ND - The first pitch of the Minot Hot Tots' second season in the Northwoods League will take place on at Corbett Field on May 29, 2024, at 6:35 p.m. against the St. Cloud Rox. Opening Day for the Northwoods League will take place two days earlier on Memorial Day.

Competing in the Great Plains Division, the Hot Tots will host familiar foes, including the Bismarck Larks, Duluth Huskies, Mankato Moondogs, Minnesota Mud Puppies, Rochester Honkers, St. Cloud Rox, and Willmar Stingers. Adding an extra layer of excitement, the division welcomes a new team, the Badlands Big Sticks, creating fresh rivalries and enhancing the competitive landscape.

"We are so excited to welcome the Badlands Big Sticks to the Northwoods League," said Monica Hocking, Minot Hot Tots General Manager and Managing Partner. "The Minot community is actually familiar with the Big Sticks from past teams, so it will be really awesome for the fan base to welcome back an old rival."

As the Hot Tots gear up for a competitive 2024 season, fans are encouraged to secure their spot at Corbett Field with a 5-Game Hot Dish Membership powered by Scheels. This ticket package guarantees the best seats for key matchups and gives fans access to exclusive perks - such as a free jersey, hat, and access to the team's Family Fun Zone - for an enhanced gameday experience.

"The best way to experience a Hot Tots game is with our 5-Game Hot Dish Memberships," said Hocking. "If you came out to a few games - or even just one- and you plan to return, this package will save you some big bucks, and is definitely worth looking into."

At their 36 home games in the Magic City, the Hot Tots will have a team of interns working at Corbett Field in various roles across broadcast positions to clubhouse management and ballpark operations. These valuable members of the organization help enhance the experience of players and fans alike.

"While we recruit nationally for our internship positions, we are always looking for people local to Minot as well," said Hocking. "My internship in the Northwoods League was instrumental to my career in sports, and the opportunities with the Hot Tots are truly one of the best experiences in sports."

Along with the recruitment of these students for internships, the Hot Tots are also still signing athletes to bolster their roster for the upcoming season. Hot Tots head coach Mitch Gallagher is assembling a lineup of players who share a commitment to excellence on and off the field.

"I saw a lot of potential for the Hot Tots to become a huge part of the Minot community," Gallagher said. "I saw a community that has a lot of pride and I think with that, we need to build a winning culture to really draw in the community. It's a great family-friendly environment, but I believe if we are more competitive this summer, we can really start to build something special."

To stay competitive from the first pitch of the season to the season's final out, Gallagher has expanded the team's coaching staff and taken a new approach to building out the Hot Tots roster.

"Our main strategy for this summer is to recruit depth and experience," he said. "We had a very young roster last summer, and this league can be very challenging for some. We also learned about the difficulty of getting players to Minot in a pinch. With the injuries we had last summer, it left us short on players at times. My plan is to have more players coming throughout the summer to avoid injuries and having a thin roster. I'm also looking for players that have had a couple of seasons of success in college to bring in more veterans on our roster."

As the regular season concludes on August 10th with a home game against the Mankato Moondogs, the Hot Tots aim to continue their commitment to providing exceptional entertainment and fostering a strong connection with their dedicated fan base. For more information on memberships, internships, and other team-related opportunities, visit www.hottotsbaseball.com or contact the Hot Tots office at 701-838-8687.

