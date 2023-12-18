2024 Thunder Bay Border Cats Northwoods League Schedule Announced

December 18, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Thunder Bay Border Cats News Release







Thunder Bay, Ont., - The Thunder Bay Border Cats are excited to announce that the team will play their 2024 Northwoods League home opener on Friday, May 31, versus the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Port Arthur Stadium. First pitch on opening night will be at 7:35pm and feature postgame fireworks as the Border Cats begin a four-game homestand that will include two games against the Mud Puppies and a pair of games versus the Eau Claire Express.

Returning manager J.M. Kelly will lead the squad on a four-game road trip to start the season beginning on Monday, May 27, in Rochester against the Honkers. Following two games in Rochester, the Border Cats will then travel to Lacrosse to play the Loggers in a two-game set.

The 70-game regular season will include 36 home games with Thunder Bay playing eight other opponents over the course of the campaign, including a total of a dozen games with their archrival the Duluth Huskies. The Cats will also welcome a cross division opponent from the Great Lakes Division when the Wausau Woodchucks visit Thunder Bay June 15-16.

The 2024 schedule also includes the annual Canada Day game on July 1 against Rochester, and two other fireworks nights on June 30 and August 9. There are once again two "School Day" games beginning at 11:05am on June 10 against Duluth and June 19 versus Waterloo with a second game to follow that evening with the Bucks at 6:35pm as part of a split doubleheader.

Due to the World Women's Baseball Championships scheduled for Port Arthur Stadium this coming summer, the Cats will play 14 straight games on the road from July 18 to August 4. Thunder Bay will wrap the regular season with a six-game homestand from August 5-10.

Single game tickets go on sale May 1 at the stadium box office. For season tickets and group outing information please email info@bordercatsbaseball.com###

The Thunder Bay Border Cats are a member of finest development league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. The Northwoods League is the proven leader in the development of elite college baseball players. Having completed its' 31st season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 26 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind.

A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires, and front office staff, 340 Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson, three-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time World Series Champion Max Scherzer (TEX), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and World Series Champion Chris Sale (BOS). As well as 2019 Rookie of the Year and 2019/2021 Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (NYM) and 2023 World Series Champion, 2021 All-Star, MLB Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner and 2019 Second Team All-MLB shortstop Marcus Semien (TEX). All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League website at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.northwoodsleague.com or download the Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

