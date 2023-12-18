Growlers Release 2024 Schedule

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers full-game schedule for 2024 has been released, with Opening Night at Homer Stryker Field on Monday, May 27 (6:35 p.m.) against the Rockford Rivets.

Kalamazoo will have a total of 72 games with 36 home games held at Homer Stryker Field. After opening night, the next two home games on May 28 and 29 will be played at 11:05 a.m. as Education Days.

Five and seven-game Zoo-Crew memberships are available NOW. Single-game tickets will be available at a later date with group outings or corporate memberships available at Growlersbaseball.com.

The second year of the Ferris State University 131 Rivalry will begin Friday, May 31 as the Growlers take on the Traverse City Pit Spitters starting the quest to retain the Rivalry Belt. Kalamazoo will head back home on Sunday, June 2 to continue their season-series against the Pit Spitters.

The 11th year of the I-94 Rivalry Cup will begin Thursday, June 13 as the Growlers head out to CO Brown Stadium to take on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. The two teams will return to Homer Stryker Field the next night, Friday, June 14 as the Growlers open up their season-series in Kalamazoo.

The Growlers will face the Northwoods League's new expansion team and intra-state rival, the Royal Oak Leprechauns on Friday, June 21. After a matchup in the motor-city, the Growlers and Leprechauns will have their first matchup in Kalamazoo on Saturday, June 22.

Inter-subdivisional play at Homer Stryker Field will begin on Sunday, June 9 and Monday, June 10 as the Fon du Lac Dock Spiders travel to Kalamazoo after an absence in 2023. Kalamazoo will also see the Lakeshore Chinooks at Homer Stryker Field on June 9 and 10 as well as the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on June 14 and 15.

July 4 fireworks will be back at Homer Stryker Field in 2024 as the Growlers will take on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks at 6:35 p.m.

SCHEDULE FORMAT AND DIVISION ALIGNMENTS

The 2024 Northwoods League season will see the league divided into the Great Lakes and Great Plains division with 13 teams in each division. These divisions are split into both an East and West sub-division with either six teams in the West and seven teams in the East.

Great Plains West Great Lakes West

Badlands Big Sticks Fon du Lac Dock Spiders

Bismarck Larks Green Bay Rockers

Makato MoonDogs Lakeshore Chinooks

Minot Hot Tots Madison Mallards

St Cloud Rox Wausau Woodchucks

Wilmar Stingers Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Great Plains East Great Lakes East

Duluth Huskies Battle Creek Battle Jacks

Eau Claire Express Kalamazoo Growlers

La Crosse Loggers Kenosha Kingfish

Minnesota Mud Puppies Kokomo Jackrabbits

Rochester Honkers Rockford Rivets

Thunder Bay Border Cats Royal Oak Leprechauns

Waterloo Bucks Traverse City Pit Spitters

2024 Northwoods League Playoffs

At the conclusion of the regular season, the first half and second half sub-divisional winners will qualify for the 2024 Northwoods League Playoffs. In the event the second half sub-divisional winner also won the first half, the team in the sub-division with the highest overall winning percentage will also make the playoffs. The two playoff eligible teams in each sub-division will compete in a best of three Sub-Divisional Series. The winners of each sub-divisional series will play in a one-game Divisional Championship Game with the two division winners playing in a one-game Championship game. The Northwoods League Playoffs will begin Sunday, August 11.

The only way to secure tickets to a Growlers game right now is to become a Zoo Crew member. The new membership package will get you tickets to five of the best games this upcoming summer, as well as other perks like all-you-can-eat food, a free hat and jersey, year-round events and more. Single game tickets will go on sale in the spring. View and print the full schedule here.

Group Outings and Corporate Memberships are also now open to book.

