Madison Mallards Announce 2024 Schedule
December 18, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release
The Madison Mallards are excited to announce their 2024 schedule, featuring 36 home games at Warner Park filled with fun times, great food, cold beer and exciting baseball.
The team is set to begin their 2024 campaign on Tuesday, May 28th with a matchup versus the Eau Claire Express with the first pitch slated for 5:35pm. The Mallards will wrap up their regular season with a final matchup versus Eau Claire on Friday, August 9th at 6:05pm with playoff games the following week.
The Mallards will face off against the Eau Claire Express, Kokomo Jackrabbits, and Minnesota Mud Puppies, none of which played against Madison in 2023. These games will include home and away series throughout the summer.
The Mallards will once again play at the Duck Pond on July 3rd with a 5:35pm matchup against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. More information will be available soon on the Mallards' Independence Day celebration!
Follow the Mallards on social media to stay up to date with the team and keep an eye out for the Mallards' promotional schedule release featuring bobbleheads, fireworks, amazing acts, musical appearances and tons of giveaway items.
Group outings, season ticket packages, new Quack Packs, and Maynard's Dozen flex plans are now available by calling the Mallards office at 608-246-4277. For more information on the Madison Mallards, visit mallardsbaseball.com or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.
