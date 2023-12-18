Rockers Announce 2024 Northwoods League Schedule

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The defending Northwoods League Champion Green Bay Rockers have announced their 2024 Northwoods League schedule today in conjunction with the Northwoods League. The Rockers are slated to play 72 regular season games next summer, 36 at home, as they attempt to make history as the first team in the League's 30-year history to repeat as back-to-back Champions. Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, May 28th at 6:35 against the Wausau Woodchucks.

With two new teams added to the League this fall, the Rockers schedule features games against 10 different teams next summer out of the 26 teams in the circuit. Rockers opponents for 2024 are: Great Lakes West sub-division rivals Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Lakeshore Chinooks, Madison Mallards, Wausau Woodchucks, and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters; Great Lakes East sub-division teams with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, Kenosha Kingfish, and first-year Royal Oak Leprechauns; and two inter-division opponents from the Great Plains Division with the La Crosse Loggers and Minnesota Mud Puppies.

The Northwoods League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on July 2nd with the second half beginning on July 3rd. For playoffs, the sub-divisional round is slotted to be played August 11-13, the Division Championship on August 14, with the League Championship on Thursday, August 15 or Friday, August 16, depending on travel considerations. The Northwoods League All-Star break is July 22-24 with the host city to be announced at a future date.

Highlights of the 2024 Rockers schedule include:

- A wide assortment of dates to choose from, each featuring a live pre-game concert starting one hour before each game. The Rockers will play three games on Mondays; five games on Tuesdays; five games on Wednesdays; seven games on Thursdays; three games on Fridays; seven games on Saturdays; and six games on Sundays. The promotional schedule will be announced after the New Year.

- The Rockers will host the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Thursday, June 20th for a day-night doubleheader at Capital Credit Union Park. Game one of the twin-bill will be a 12:05 start and the night game will commence at 6:35. There will be two separate openings for the doubleheader that day.

- The final home game of the regular season will be Wednesday, August 7th against the Kenosha Kingfish for the always popular "Fan Appreciation Night". The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Rockers Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

