Bucks Release 2024 Schedule

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks announced their 2024 regular season schedule which will see Waterloo opening the year at home on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at 3:35 pm. The Bucks will open with a two-game homestand versus the Willmar Stingers before hitting the road for a four-game inter-division trip to play at the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and the Kenosha Kingfish.

The Bucks' 30th season of play will consist of a 70-game schedule featuring 36 home games. The final day of the first half of Northwoods League action will be July 2 when Waterloo finishes a two-game series versus the Eau Claire Express at home. The Bucks start the second half on July 3 with a two-game series in Waterloo versus Kenosha. The final regular season home game of the 2024 slate for Waterloo is on August 4 versus the Duluth Huskies. The Bucks finish the season with a six-game road trip. This season sees inter-division play in the NWL, with Waterloo playing home and road contests versus the Kingfish, Rafters, and Rockford Rivets.

Home game times for the 2024 season are as follows (all times Central):

Monday - Saturday games: 6:35 pm

Sunday Games:

June 2, 23, & July 14: 1:05 pm

June 16, July 21, & August 4: 5:05 pm

Monday, May 29: 3:35 pm

Wednesday, July 10: 12:05 pm - Game One of Split-Doubleheader

All game times are subject to change.

This season again features a home split-doubleheader. On July 10, the Bucks will host the Thunder Bay Border Cats for a 12:05 pm start. At the completion of game one, the stadium will be cleared and reopened for game two which will begin at 6:35 pm. Both contests will be nine inning games.

Breaking the regular season home schedule down by days of the week, Riverfront Stadium will be the site of six Sunday games, six Monday games, six Tuesday games, three Wednesday games, five Thursday games, five Friday games, and five Saturday games. The Bucks will be home for Flag Day on Friday, June 14 versus Eau Claire, their traditional Father's Day game on Sunday, June 16 versus the Rochester Honkers, and home for their traditional Independence Day game on Thursday, July 4 versus Kenosha.

The Bucks will play two games at home in the month of May, 12 games at home in the month of June, 18 games at home during the month of July, and four games at home during the month of August. Waterloo will be the home team for 16 games in the first half of the season and 20 games in the second half.

Season Tickets and Coupon Books for the 30th season of Bucks Baseball are currently available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633. Team ownership has invested nearly $450,000 in Riverfront Stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including a 474-square foot LED Video Board, group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

